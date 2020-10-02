Week 6 of football in the Ohio Valley is underway! Refresh this page for updated scores.
All games scores are based off * ScoreStream*
If any scores are incorrect, please send correct info into news@wtrf.com
Wheeling Park Patriots 7 | Oak Glen Golden Bears 14 (2nd Q)
Bellaire Big Reds 7 | Beaver Local Beavers 28 (2nd Q)
Union Local Jets 7 | Barnesville Shamrocks 14 (Half)
Shenandoah Zeps 8 | Buckeye Local Panthers 8 (Half)
Caldwell Redskins 20 | Conotton Valley Rockets 0 (Half Q)
Cambridge Bobcats 0 | Carrollton Warriors 27 (Half)
Calhoun Red Devils 0 | Clay Battelle Cee-Bees 0 (1st Q)
East Liverpool Potters 21 | Edison Wildcats 3 (3rd Q)
St. Clairsville Red Devils 21 | Harrison Central Huskies 20 (Half)
Wahama Falcons 0 | Hundred Hornets 0 (1st Q)
Magnolia Blue Eagles 0 | Monroe Central Seminoles 12 (1st Q)
Martins Ferry Purple Riders 16 | Weir Red Riders 20 (Half)
Musselman Appleman 7 | Morgantown Mohigans 7 (1st Q)
Bridgeport Indians 13 | Parkersburg South Patriots 7 (1st Q)
Shadyside Tigers 7 | River Pilots 0 (1st Q)
Catholic Central Crusaders 7 | Toronto Red Knights 14 (1st Q)
Wellsville Tigers 14 | East Palestine Bulldogs 6 (1st Q)
Steubenville Big Red 14 | Austintown Fitch Falcons 14 (2nd Q)
Meadowbrook Colts 28 |West Muskingum Tornados 0 (1st Q)
John Marshall Monarchs 21 | Buckhannon Upshur Buccaneers 0 (1st Q)
Indian Creek Redskins 0 | Brooke Bruins 0 (1st Q)
Tyler Consolidated Knights 0 | Buffalo Bison 12 (1st Q)
Albert Gallatins Colonials 0 | University Hawks 0 (1st Q)
Valley Lumberjacks 6 | South Harrison Hawks 16 (1st Q)
- What happens if President Trump becomes too sick to serve?
- Biden removing attack ads after Trump diagnosis, official says
- Week 6: Ohio Valley football results
- Watch: Trump records message before going to Walter Reed for treatment
- New coaches, old friends to meet in Morgantown as West Virginia hosts Baylor