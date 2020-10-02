Week 6: Ohio Valley football results

Week 6 of football in the Ohio Valley is underway! Refresh this page for updated scores.

All games scores are based off * ScoreStream*

If any scores are incorrect, please send correct info into news@wtrf.com

Wheeling Park Patriots 7 | Oak Glen Golden Bears 14 (2nd Q)

Bellaire Big Reds 7 | Beaver Local Beavers 28 (2nd Q)

Union Local Jets 7 | Barnesville Shamrocks 14 (Half)

Shenandoah Zeps 8 | Buckeye Local Panthers 8 (Half)

Caldwell Redskins 20 | Conotton Valley Rockets 0 (Half Q)

Cambridge Bobcats 0 | Carrollton Warriors 27 (Half)

Calhoun Red Devils 0 | Clay Battelle Cee-Bees 0 (1st Q)

East Liverpool Potters 21 | Edison Wildcats 3 (3rd Q)

St. Clairsville Red Devils 21 | Harrison Central Huskies 20 (Half)

Wahama Falcons 0 | Hundred Hornets 0 (1st Q)

Magnolia Blue Eagles 0 | Monroe Central Seminoles 12 (1st Q)

Martins Ferry Purple Riders 16 | Weir Red Riders 20 (Half)

Musselman Appleman 7 | Morgantown Mohigans 7 (1st Q)

Bridgeport Indians 13 | Parkersburg South Patriots 7 (1st Q)

Shadyside Tigers 7 | River Pilots 0 (1st Q)

Catholic Central Crusaders 7 | Toronto Red Knights 14 (1st Q)

Wellsville Tigers 14 | East Palestine Bulldogs 6 (1st Q)

Steubenville Big Red 14 | Austintown Fitch Falcons 14 (2nd Q)

Meadowbrook Colts 28 |West Muskingum Tornados 0 (1st Q)

John Marshall Monarchs 21 | Buckhannon Upshur Buccaneers 0 (1st Q)

Indian Creek Redskins 0 | Brooke Bruins 0 (1st Q)

Tyler Consolidated Knights 0 | Buffalo Bison 12 (1st Q)

Albert Gallatins Colonials 0 | University Hawks 0 (1st Q)

Valley Lumberjacks 6 | South Harrison Hawks 16 (1st Q)