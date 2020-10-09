Week 7: Ohio Valley football results

Week 7 of football in the Ohio Valley is underway! Refresh this page for updated scores.
All games scores are based off * ScoreStream*
If any scores are incorrect, please send correct info into news@wtrf.com
John Marshall Monarchs 6 | Princeton Tigers 42 (2nd Q)
Morgantown Mohigans 7 | Wheeling Park Patriots 17 (2nd Q)
Oak Glen Golden Bears 20 | Brooke Bruins 7 (2nd Q)
Linsly Cadets 0 | Parkersburg South Patriots 12 (2nd Q)
Berkeley Springs Indians 0 | Magnolia Blue Eagles 7 (1st Q)
East Golden Bears 6 | Steubenville Big Red 21 (2nd Q)
Toronto Red Knights 20| Tuscarawas Central Catholic Saints 0 (2nd Q)
Wheeling Central Catholic Maroon Knights 14| Weir Red Riders 6 (2nd Q)
Buckeye Central Bucks 20 | Wellsville Tigers 7 (Half Q)
Southern Tornadoes 12 | Beallsville Blue Devils 19 (2nd Q)
Cameron Dragons 20 | Tyler Consolidated Knights 20 (2nd Q)
