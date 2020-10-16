Week 8: Ohio Valley football results

Week 8 of football in the Ohio Valley is underway! Refresh this page for updated scores.

All games scores are based off * ScoreStream*

If any scores are incorrect, please send correct info into news@wtrf.com

Buckeye Local Panthers 0 |Newcomerstown Trojans 0 (1 Q)

Eastern Eagles 0 | Caldwell Redskins 0 (1 Q)

Warren Warriors 0 | Cambridge Bobcats 0 (1 Q)

Cameron Dragons 0 | Clay-Battelle Cee Bees 0 (1 Q)

Conotton Valley Rockets 0 | Newark Catholic Green Wave 14 (1 Q)

Tucker County Mountain Lions 0 | Hundred Hornets 0 (1 Q)

St. Mary’s Blue Devils 6 | Magnolia Blue Eagles 0 (1 Q)

Monroe Central Seminoles 8 | Trimble Tomcats 0 (1 Q)

Morgantown Mohigans 0 | Parkersburg South Patriots 0 (1 Q)

Waterford Wildcats 0 | River Pilots 0 (1 Q)

Frontier Cougars 0 | Shadyside Tigers 0 (1 Q)

Dover Tornadoes 0 | Steubenville Big Red 0 (1 Q)

Toronto Red Knights 0 | East Knox Bulldogs 0 (1 Q)

Tyler Consolidated 0 | Williamstown Yellowjackets 7 (1 Q)

Valley Lumberjacks 0 | Trinity Christian Warriors 0 (1 Q)

Valley Christian Eagles 7 | Wellsville Tigers 0 (1 Q)

Oak Glen Golden Bears 15 | Weir Red Riders 0 (1 Q)

Bridgeport Bulldogs 0 | Southern Tornadoes 0 (1 Q)

Wheeling Park Patriots 0 | University Hawks 0 (1 Q)

Brooke Bruins 0 | John Marshall Monarchs 0 (1 Q)