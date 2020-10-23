Week 9: Ohio Valley football results

Week 9 of football in the Ohio Valley is underway! Refresh this page for updated scores.

All games scores are based off * ScoreStream*

If any scores are incorrect, please send correct info into news@wtrf.com

Trinity Christian Warriors 20 | Beallsville Blue Devils 8 (2nd Q)

Cambridge Bobcats 7| Marietta Tigers 21 (2nd Q)

Conotton Valley Rockets 6 | Claye-Battelle Cee-Bees 6 (Half)

Caldwell 16 | Waterford 12 (Half)

East Liverpool 7 | Salem 7 (Half)

Shadyside 8 | East Knox 0 (3rd Q)

Wheeling Park 0 | Brooke 0 (1Q)

Shenandoah 6 | Buckeye Trail 24 (Half)

Wellsville 15 | Edison 13 (Half )

Waynedale 17 | Harrison Central 20 (Half)

Valley 6 | Hundred 6 (Half)

Tyler Consolidated 8 | Magnolia 15 (Half)

Linsly 7 | Morgantown 26 (Half)

Eastern 0 | River 28 (Half)

Martins Ferry 6 | Steubenville 36 (Half)

Union Local 7 | Toronto 14 (Half)

Preston 0 | University 7 (2nd Q)