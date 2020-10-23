Week 9 of football in the Ohio Valley is underway! Refresh this page for updated scores.
All games scores are based off * ScoreStream*
If any scores are incorrect, please send correct info into news@wtrf.com
Trinity Christian Warriors 20 | Beallsville Blue Devils 8 (2nd Q)
Cambridge Bobcats 7| Marietta Tigers 21 (2nd Q)
Conotton Valley Rockets 6 | Claye-Battelle Cee-Bees 6 (Half)
Caldwell 16 | Waterford 12 (Half)
East Liverpool 7 | Salem 7 (Half)
Shadyside 8 | East Knox 0 (3rd Q)
Wheeling Park 0 | Brooke 0 (1Q)
Shenandoah 6 | Buckeye Trail 24 (Half)
Wellsville 15 | Edison 13 (Half )
Waynedale 17 | Harrison Central 20 (Half)
Valley 6 | Hundred 6 (Half)
Tyler Consolidated 8 | Magnolia 15 (Half)
Linsly 7 | Morgantown 26 (Half)
Eastern 0 | River 28 (Half)
Martins Ferry 6 | Steubenville 36 (Half)
Union Local 7 | Toronto 14 (Half)
Preston 0 | University 7 (2nd Q)
- Despite Democratic roadblocks, Senate moves forward with Trump’s Supreme Court nomination
- Week 9: Ohio Valley football results
- Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
- Cooler air for the weekend
- Wheeling-Ohio County Health Dept. reports two students at Wheeling Central Catholic High School are COVID-19 positive