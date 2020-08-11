Week Two: High School Football Previews Tour

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) – Today started week two of our high school football previews tour in Steubenville.

We caught up with the crusaders and now big red. Steubenville is focusing on running the ball this season. Although the team is young they’re very passionate and hard working.

“This group has been a good hard working group, good senior leadership. Leadership is so important it’s better if you have more followers, we need one or two generals but we need a lot of guys that are willing to follow and play their hearts out. We’re looking for guys just to play, said Head Coach Reno Saccoccia.”

The Steubenville varsity football team has a home game vs. Hickory on Saturday, August 29th at 7:00 p.m.