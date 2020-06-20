Weir High Bowling looks to complete undefeated season at Nationals

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Weir Red Riders bowling team went 20-0 last season and finished the year as OVAC champs. This hard work earned the bowlers a spot in Dayton, Ohio this summer where the Red Riders will compete for a National title, something the team is looking forward to.

“Bowling is one of those things that it changes everyday. You’re not going to come down here and see the same condition. There’s a lot of variables, a lot of things that people don’t know about the sport and these kids have put in a lot of work, a lot of time to get to be as good as they are now and I’ve worked with some of these kids since they were 8 and 9 years old and it’s starting to show off now,” said Charlie Whiteman, Weir’s Head Bowling Coach.

The National Bowling Championship will be split into 4 divisions: Boys singles, girls singles, boys team and girls team. Each division winner will earn a championship ring.

