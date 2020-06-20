High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Weir High Bowling looks to complete undefeated season at Nationals

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Weir Red Riders bowling team went 20-0 last season and finished the year as OVAC champs. This hard work earned the bowlers a spot in Dayton, Ohio this summer where the Red Riders will compete for a National title, something the team is looking forward to.

“Bowling is one of those things that it changes everyday. You’re not going to come down here and see the same condition. There’s a lot of variables, a lot of things that people don’t know about the sport and these kids have put in a lot of work, a lot of time to get to be as good as they are now and I’ve worked with some of these kids since they were 8 and 9 years old and it’s starting to show off now,” said Charlie Whiteman, Weir’s Head Bowling Coach.

The National Bowling Championship will be split into 4 divisions: Boys singles, girls singles, boys team and girls team. Each division winner will earn a championship ring.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter