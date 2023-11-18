MADISON, W.Va. (WTRF)– ‘Barn burner’ would be an accurate word to describe Weir’s quarterfinal matchup with Scott.

After fall behind 14-0, the Red Riders rallied back and eventually took a 21-20 lead. But after falling behind 33-28 with 2:29 to go, Weir needed a season-saving drive. That’s where Malachi Stromile came in. After a long run to set them up inside the redzone, the Senior Quarterback found Corey Lyons out of the backfield for an 11-yard go ahead score with 37 seconds left on the clock.

From there the defense held on to win 35-33 and advance to the Final Four.