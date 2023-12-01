WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A local high school football coach has been selected to be inducted into the 2024 National High School Football Hall of Fame.

Mike Young is the head coach for the Wheeling Central Catholic High School football team and has been the 11th inductee from West Virginia since the NFHS was founded in 1982.

“Time flies,” Young said of his 53 years coaching high school football. “I still have a huge passion for it. It can consume you, but to me, it hasn’t been a job; it’s been a way of life. When you see your team succeed, it causes you to embrace it and become more engaged.”

Young has amassed an impressive resume. He is a Central Catholic alum, graduating in 1967 and continuing his education. He graduated from West Liberty with a Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education and Special Education and received a Master’s in Special Education in 1975.

Along with coaching high school football, Young taught for 36 years and has coached tennis and basketball.

His career at St. Clairsville High School earned him a record of 52 wins, 41 losses, Eastern District Coach of the Year for ’90 and 91′, OVAC champions in ’89 and ’90, ECOL champions for six consecutive years, and Ohio/ West Virginia All-Star Head Coach in 1991.

Young started his career with Wheeling Central Catholic High School in 2005. Since then, he has been awarded many accolades, including a record of 182-55, making it to WVSSAC Playoffs 17 out of 19 years, eight state championships, and 3 OVAC championships. He has tied the West Virginia State Record for 36 consecutive wins.

Young says that coaching has always been more than championships or victories. It’s about the kids.

“High school coaching doesn’t always pay well. It’s about the love of the game and watching your athletes grow and develop to reach their full potential,” Young said.

Young says he hopes to continue winning a ninth state championship for Wheeling Central.

Young’s formal induction into the National High School Hall of Fame is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, June 8 at 5:00 p.m.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Friday, December 1, 2023)