Wheeling Central three-peat as Class A champs

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights defeated Doddridge County 38-21 on Saturday night in the W. Va. Class A state title game. This is Wheeling Central’s third consecutive state title. In the first quarter of the game, Jordan Waterhouse put the Knights on the board first with a five yard touchdown run.

Later, Jacob Rine connected with Payton Marling for the Maroon Knights touchdown, giving them a 14-0 lead. Doddridge County answered back. Hunter America scored from two yards out, getting the Bulldogs on the board. Right before the half, Jacob Rine connected with Adam Murray, putting the Maroon Knights up 21-7 at the half.

In the third quarter, Jacob Rine scored a 25-yard field goal, making the score 24-7 in favor of the Knights. Wheeling Central would go on to win 30-21, sealing their third consecutive state title.

