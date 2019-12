WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 29th annual Wheeling Park Duals are taking place this weekend at WesBanco Arena.

The two-day competition will consist of 40 teams vying for the dual-meet championship crown.

Several teams from Ohio and West Virginia will compete in this year’s event.

Competition will continue Saturday at 9 a.m. for the final day.

Additional information can be found on the OVAeC website.

Latest Posts: