WPHS football players hit the gridiron for summer conditioning

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Members of the Wheeling Park High School Football team hit the field today as part of Phase one of the return to athletics.

Phase one started earlier this week and the football team had their chance to get into the groups of ten to start conditioning, strength and agility training.

Head coach of the boys track team, Chris Dunaway developed the exercises that slowly builds up intensity.

Dunaway has a vast strength and conditioning background with the Dodgers, Pirates, Orioles and WVU baseball team and is now implementing his professional knowledge with High School Athletes.

He says his experience with every level of athletics played a huge role in creating these training sessions to get the kids back into shape.

All of those different experiences helped with how all of those ideas and different views and how you can come back and implement things. 340 athletes is a lot and I talked to a lot of my friends and they said ‘it’s a lot like Spring Training, you’re used to that.’ So at first it was a little bit daunting looking at the numbers and requirements but we couldn’t be happier. Chris Dunaway | Head Boys Track Coach, WPHS

Wheeling Park High School’s Phase one of returning to athletics goes until June 19 and Phase two will start on June 22.

Wheeling Park High School Sports Re-Entry Plan: