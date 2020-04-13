WPHS seniors holding onto hope after sports cut short, prom cancelled

Though it has to be this way, the high school seniors were robbed of some precious moments they can't get back.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With schools still closed, you may have wondered how local high school seniors are dealing with losing those last-year moments.

You train for months to give it your all in these final high school hours, and some Wheeling Park seniors say they are still holding out for some final games before the now tentative graduation date; May 18th.

We only got to play our first game and we blew them out 16 to 1. So, we’re just planning on getting better every game. Matthew Reinacher, WPHS senior lacrosse player

One lacross game played before a season cut short.

I expected us going down and winning the championship to be honest. That was the plan, that was the preparation. Matthew Reinacher, WPHS senior lacrosse player

To these seniors, lacrosse was more than a sport. Like a job or club, it became an identity.

Prom’s a big thing, graduation for other people, but I was really looking forward to my senior lacrosse season. I’ve been playing for three years and there are 16 seniors on the team. So, it was a big hit for all of us. Christian Funari, WPHS senior lacrosse player

Especially now that everyone is cooped-up inside, rough-housing is missed the most.

Just always being with my friends, you know. Being able to go out, be active, not worry about getting sick. Just being able to go out there, have fun. And, you know, play lacrosse. Jack Saines, WPHS senior lacrosse player

Training and lifting has become more difficult as weight rooms inside the school are off limits durig this stay-at-home-order. But for the seniors hoping to continue sports into college, like Wheeling Park’s football quarterback, they need to keep up the grind.

Self motivation is a lot bigger during these times. You have to get yourself up. You have to get yourself to go workout instead of going to the weight room. Alex Dunlevy, WPHS Senior Football QB, Continuing career at West Virginia State University

Now no prom and graduation date could change. With all these last hurrahs up in the air, what will be missed the most?

There’s a chance we might not go back to school, so you won’t get to say goodbye to your friends that you’ve been with since elementary school. Alex Dunlevy, WPHS Senior Football QB, Continuing career at West Virginia State University

I mean, it was going to be go down and win a state champion with the boys, but now it’s looking like focus on what college is going to be like and continue the sport after high school. Christian Funari, WPHS senior lacrosse player

The Park seniors say they don’t want this to be a pity-party, as they know these measures are necessary to keep everyone health and safe. And, while these athletes have their sports scholarships figured out, it throws some hurdles for other seniors that were relying on good scores for this spring season.

Latest Posts: