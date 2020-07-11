WV high school sports season pushed back; people react

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- West Virginia high school sports teams have been conditioning but the start date for most sports has been pushed back to September 2.

High school football is now scheduled to start on September 3, shifting the usual high school football preview season to a later date.

“They do have a plan in place for the season and that’s a positive, especially in the hearts and the minds of these kids. They want to play, they want to get after it and they want things to happen,” said Mike Young, Wheeling Central’s head football coach.

Coach Young who is coming off three consecutive state titles, is hoping to have what would be his 50th year of coaching.

“Our kids have been working hard, they have a lot of pride in what we’re trying to do and defend the state championship, it’s going to be a transition, everybody is on the same boat in what they can be doing in terms of limitations at practice, so we will be starting out on a level playing field,” said Young.

However, Young warns that it is always best to keep our community safe.

“We want to move forward, but we want to move forward cautiously and not put anyone in a bad place,” said Young.

Athletics in St. Clairsville and other area Ohio school districts know due to the OVAC, their state is directly affected by decisions made regarding West Virginia athletics.

If one state chooses to play, and the other does not, many old rivalries will not face off come fall.

“I think they should have a season and I think if the individual coaches, and the children, and the parents, take the precautions, I think there’s no reason not to have a season. And for seniors, this is their last year, a milestone that they may never get back and I think they should have sports, and I think they should have school,” said Tammy Saffell, and Ohio Valley Resident.

I spoke with many in the Ohio Valley who said they don’t think we should have a sports season unless students are in class. However, in a time with mixed opinions, they chose not to go on camera.

