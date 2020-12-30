WV High School winter sports pushed back again

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, again announced that winter sports will again be pushed back.

Gov. Justice announced that winter sports will begin on March for high school athletes.

“We can’t bring parents and kids into our gymnasiums”, said Gov. Justice.

Winter high school sports was already pushed back once to begin on January 11.

Gov. Justice said that high school students will go back to in school learning if they are in “orange” advisory on the West Virginia County Alert Map.

Previously, those in “orange” advisory were advised to go into remote learning.

Governor Justice says they are using the weekend to tweak the map to “some degrees.”