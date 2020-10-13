WVSSAC make modifications for Wrestling and Swimming

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission have announced mortifications to wrestling and swimming during the 2020-2021 school year due to COVID-19.

For wrestling, highlights include:

All regular season weigh-ins will be conducted at each respective school prior to leaving for the event.

Athletes, coaches, and everyone floor level wears a face covering

Coaches will wear a face covering on and off the mat. Eliminate post-match handshakes.

Wrestlers should eliminate handshakes with officials and or coaches pre- and post-match.

A shower or wipe down is required after each match.

Change uniforms as often as possible.

You can view the full guidelines for wrestling below.

The highlights for swimming include:

Arrive at the venue in competition attire to avoid the need for dressing rooms

Only one lap counter and timer per lane, except for championship events

No more than 3 swimmers per lane for warm ups/ cool down. Start at opposite ends of the pool.

You can view the full guidelines for swimming below.