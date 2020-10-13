WVSSAC make modifications for Wrestling and Swimming

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission have announced mortifications to wrestling and swimming during the 2020-2021 school year due to COVID-19.
For wrestling, highlights include:
- All regular season weigh-ins will be conducted at each respective school prior to leaving for the event.
- Athletes, coaches, and everyone floor level wears a face covering
- Coaches will wear a face covering on and off the mat. Eliminate post-match handshakes.
- Wrestlers should eliminate handshakes with officials and or coaches pre- and post-match.
- A shower or wipe down is required after each match.
- Change uniforms as often as possible.
You can view the full guidelines for wrestling below.
The highlights for swimming include:
- Arrive at the venue in competition attire to avoid the need for dressing rooms
- Only one lap counter and timer per lane, except for championship events
- No more than 3 swimmers per lane for warm ups/ cool down. Start at opposite ends of the pool.
You can view the full guidelines for swimming below.
