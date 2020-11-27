High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
WVSSAC moves state high school football championships from Wheeling to Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The governing body of West Virginia high school athletics decided Friday, Nov. 27th the 2020 football championship games will be moved from Wheeling to Charleston because of continued problems with COVID-19.

Bernie Dolan, executive director of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (WVSSAC) tells 13 SportsZone the move is because Ohio County remains orange on the state school’s pandemic map.

The games were scheduled for Friday night and Saturday December 4th and 5th at Wheeling Island Stadium.

They will now be played at the same times and dates at the University of Charleston’s Laidley Field.

Dolan says the ultimate decision of the participants will be determined by this Saturday, Nov. 28, state color-code map of the pandemic.

As of Friday morning the AA championship game will be played on December 4th and the A and AAA championships will be played December 5th. The times are still be be announced.

The playoffs have been plagued with delays and forfeitures this year as schools move in and out of red, yellow and gold color guidance.

