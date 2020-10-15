Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The postseason this Fall will look a little different this year as the WVSSAC has released guidelines for postseason play.
- Schools that are counties that are in GREEN, YELLOW, and GOLD on the Saturday map are eligible to participate in post season play.
- Schools in GOLD counties may compete against schools in GREEN, YELLOW, and GOLD counties for postseason
- Schools in counties ORANGE on the Saturday map are not eligible to participate in football, soccer and volleyball post season. (identified as high to moderate risk by the NFHS)
- Cross Country teams and sidelines cheer (identified as low risk by the NFHS) in ORANGE counties may participate in post season if they receive a negative COVID test within seven days of the start of contest
- Schools in counties RED on the Saturday map are not eligible to participate in post season play, as well as a county who is verified as RED during the week
- Counties in GREEN, YELLOW, and GOLD may host a post season contest.
- Spectator attendance for post season contests will be capped at 20 % of the facilities capacity.
- ‘Total nonsense’: Dr. Fauci criticizes concept of ‘herd immunity’
- Medical tech charged with sexual abuse after ‘extra’ exam; more victims possible
- ‘Stop voting for celebrities’: Rock star Tommy Lee says he’ll leave US if Trump wins
- WVSSAC releases guidelines for Fall sports postseason play
- Officials identify two that died in South Wheeling fire