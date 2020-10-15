WVSSAC releases guidelines for Fall sports postseason play

WOODSFIELD, OHIO (WTRF) - With their 46-6 playoff win over Strasburg, the Monroe Central Seminoles are our Defelice Brothers pizza team of the week.

What a strange situation it was, first the game was moved from Friday to Saturday to help accommodate Strasburg and a Covid situation. Then former head coach Jay Circosta helped coach from the sideline while current head coach Josh Ischy coached from his car due to a Covid quarantine.