WVSSAC to light up stadiums in honor of HS seniors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – High school student-athletes across the Mountain State continue to express their disappointment after Gov. Justice was forced to close schools for the remainder of the year.

For many seniors, this spring was their last opportunity to take the field and say goodbye to the place that helped shaped them.

West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission is expressing similar emotions and has decided to honor student-athletes in a special way.

On Friday, May 1 at 8:30 p.m., stadiums will light up across the state in support of high school seniors.

This is just a way for our association and not just our association but the whole state of West Virginia that we can touch and reach out these seniors to let them know and honor them, let them know that we are thinking about them, that we support them.

Heather Enoch, Events Coordinator – WVSSAC

WVSSAC will post photos to their social media platforms once stadiums are lit up.

