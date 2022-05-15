Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Football Club finished in second in the Ohio Valley Premier League in just its first season last year. It’s home opener was originally cancelled but it heads up to Cleveland Saturday for its first game against Cleveland Croatia Soccer.

“It’s just a really good experience for people watching the game. It’s fast-paced soccer. The bleachers on 16th street are right next to the field on 16th Street and its a really good experience seeing that first hand; close up,” Highlanders Coach Ryan Wall said.

We’ll have more to share on the football club’s season as the year rolls forward.