Wheeling, W. Va. (WTRF) – In just its first season, the Highlanders play has even exceeded some of its players’ expectations. The score was 1-1 and Wheeling’s lone goal came from Carlos Molina thanks to an assist from Miguel Martin. The Highlanders remain in first in the Valley Conference of the Ohio Valley Premiere League with a record of 6-3-1. If Ohio Premiere drops one of its next two games, the FC will be regular season conference champions. If they are crowed as champs, they’ll play the winner of the League’s River Conference in the OVPL championship. How about a tip of the cap to coaches Ryan Wall and Brandon Regan for what they’e been able to accomplish? WTRF will do its best to stay with its Highlanders coverage.
Highlanders FC continues to impress
by: Chip ReidPosted: / Updated: