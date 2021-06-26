Highlanders FC draw even with Club Ohio

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Almost all of the scoring game in the early going of the match. In just the third minute of the game, Club Ohio’s Mu Lee Young threaded the needle past the diving keeper for the first score of the game.

The Highlanders took the lead off of an athletic play as the result of a corner kick in the 32nd minute of the first half. The score was then 2-1.

It was 2-1 for virtually all of the second half but there were a lot of close calls.

It looked like it would be the Highlanders second win of the season but in the 50th minute, yes, stoppage time, they were called for a handball within the 18. Club Ohio’s last chance to equalize came via a penalty kick and Eli Stoner nailed the equalizer.

A 2-2 draw as the final and the Highlanders are now 2-1-2.