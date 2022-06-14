Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Highlanders FC continues to impress. The team is still undefeated and took down the Ohio Premier Club in its last game 5-2. That was the first game the Highlanders had played at the Highlands. It will be back at the J.B. Chambers Memorial Field Saturday for its next game against Elite FC. Also at the Highlands later this month, the club will be holding a camp for youth from ages 8 to 14 to give them a chance to play like a Highlander.

“It’s just a good opportunity for us to reach out and support some of the area youth soccer players wherever the are in the Ohio Valley and just put our name out there and making people more aware of who we are and provide a fun camp and get the players there at the camp to give them some good instruction from some high level players,” Highlanders Head Coach Ryan Wall said.

The camp takes place from June 20th-23rd. Anyone interested can register at WVhighlanders.com