Triadelphia, W, Va. (WTRF) – Highlanders FC returns to the pitch this weekend as they host Ohio Premier, this time at the Highlands Sports Complex. The Highlanders pulled off a 3-1 win over the Erie Commodores last weekend to improve to 2-0-1 on the young season. Head Coach Ryan Wall feels at this point in the season the team is coming together.

“We’ve fixed a few things and the guys have gotten used to playing with each other, which I think is the main thing. Now for the second half of the weekend and coming into this game against Ohio Premier were looking to set up shop and hopefully and keep their opportunities to the minimum,” Wall said.

The game is Saturday at 6:00 PM.