Houston, TX (WTRF) – Former Wheeling Cardinal Haywood Highsmith played for the Wheeling Cardinals from 2014-18 and is its third leading scorer in program history.

He signed a 10 day contract on Thursday. In his first game for the Heat, he tallied a career-high 9 points by going 3 for 3 from the 3-point line. The Heat beat the Rockets 120-110. This is just his 6th career NBA game and his first since 2019. Best of luck to Highsmith as he moved forward.