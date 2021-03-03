Hilltoppers’ Bolon Repeats as MEC Player of the Year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – West Liberty All-American Dalton Bolon was named Mountain East Conference Player of the Year Award for the second straight year and two more Hilltoppers also earned first-team honors on Wednesday when the MEC men’s basketball coaches revealed the 2021 All-MEC Team.

Junior guards Pat Robinson III and Will Yoakum joined Bolon on the All-MEC first-team unit. Yoakum is a repeat first-team selection while Robinson moved up after earning second-team laurels a year ago. The dynamic trio played key roles in leading Coach Ben Howlett’s No. 19-ranked Hilltoppers (13-3) to an MEC North Division championship – their fourth straight league title and 11th in the last 12 seasons. The Black and Gold are riding a nine-game winning streak into this week’s MEC Tournament.

Bolon, a 6-4 graduate student from Gnadenhutten, Ohio, is once again the leading scorer and rebounder on the nation’s highest-scoring team. He leads the MEC in Free Throw Percentage (61-66, 924) and ranks among the Top 5 in 3-Point Field Goals (3rd, 51 3FGs), 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (4th, 51-114, .447) and Scoring (4th, 22.0 ppg.). He is only the second man to repeat as MEC Player of the Year, joining West Liberty’s Seger Bonifant.

He blew past the 2,000-point career milestone earlier this season and currently ranks No. 4 all-time at West Liberty with 2,109 career points and is second on WLU’s all-time 3-point list with 334 bonus bombs. He scored double figures in all 16 games this season, going for 20 or more nine times and hitting 30-plus points twice, highlighted by a Hilltopper season-high 34 points against West Virginia Wesleyan. Bolon also had five double-figure rebound nights, topped by a 12-rebound game at Frostburg State.

Robinson, a 6-3 junior guard from Chesterfield, N.J., has continued to excel in his second season after transferring from Holy Family (Pa.). The silky-smooth sophomore is averaging 20.1 ppg. while shooting 55 percent (116-213) from the floor, 40 percent (26-65) from the 3-point arc and 77 percent (63-82) from the charity stripe.

Robinson is already well over 1,000 points for his collegiate career. His 879 points on the hilltop combined with 504 points from Holy Family put him at 1,383 career points. He’s had 15 double-figure scoring games this season with eight games of 20 or more points to go along with a season-high 30-point night in a 126-96 blowout of No. 24-ranked Fairmont State during the final week of the regular season.

Yoakum, a 6-5 junior wing from Delaware, Ohio, backed up his stellar sophomore season with another impressive campaign before going down with a late-season injury. A sky-walking scorer, he’s averaging 16.5 ppg. this season while shooting 56 percent (73-130) from the floor, 33 percent (15-45) from the 3-point arc and 76 percent (37-49) from the foul line.

Rapidly climbing West Liberty’s career scoring charts with 1,248 career points, Yoakum hit double-figures in 11 of his 12 games with a trio of 20-point nights. He had a season-high 23 points in an early-season win against Alderson Broaddus.

The West Liberty trio was joined on the All-MEC first team unit by West Virginia State’s Glen Abram and Anthony Pittman, the Fairmont State duo of Dale Bonner and Isaiah Sanders, Glenville State’s John Williams and Lamont McManus from Charleston. Davis & Elkins’ Sam Rolle was the MEC Freshman of the Year with Charleston’s Dwaine Osborne repeating as MEC Coach of the Year.

The Hilltoppers, who swept the MEC’s regular season and tournament titles a year ago, open defense of their MEC Tournament crown on Friday when they take on Concord in a 2 p.m. quarterfinal matchup at WesBanco Arena.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

2021 All-MEC Team

Player of the Year: DALTON BOLON (WEST LIBERTY)

Freshman of the Year: Sam Rolle (Davis & Elkins)

Coach of the Year: Dwaine Osborne (Charleston)

First Team

Name School Cl. Pos. Ht. Hometown

Glen Abram W.Va. State Sr. G 6-1 Chicago, Ill.

DALTON BOLON WEST LIBERTY SR. G 6-4 GNADENHUTTEN, OHIO

Dale Bonner Fairmont State So. G 6-3 Shaker Heights, Ohio

Lamont McManus Charleston Sr. C 6-6 Waldorf, Md.

Anthony Pittman W.Va. State So. F 6-5 Charleston, W.Va.

PAT ROBINSON WEST LIBERTY JR. G 6-3 CHESTERFIELD, N.J.

Isaiah Sanders Fairmont State Jr. G 6-5 Sicklerville, N.J.

John Williams Glenville State Jr. G 6-5 Augusta, Ga.

WILL YOAKUM WEST LIBERTY JR. G 6-5 DELAWARE, OHIO

Second Team

Name School Cl. Pos. Ht. Hometown

Hegel Augustin Glenville State Sr. G 6-3 Queens, N.Y.

Nick Edwards Glenville State Jr. G 6-1 Atlanta, Ga.

Isaiah Gable Charleston Sr. F 6-7 Greenville, Ohio

Malik Johnson Concord Sr. G 6-5 Wytheville, Va.

Jordan Roland Notre Dame Jr. G 6-0 Flint, Mich.

Jordan Reid Wheeling Sr. G 6-1 Silver Spring, Md.

Breland Walton Davis & Elkins Jr. F 6-5 Beckley, W.Va.

Keith Williams Charleston Jr. G 6-2 Sandusky, Ohio

Honorable Mention

Name School Cl. Pos. Ht. Hometown

Jeremiah Moore W.Va. State Sr. F 6-6 West Orange, N.J.

Seth O’Neal Charleston Sr. G 6-0 Knoxville, Tenn.

David Shriver Alderson Broaddus Jr. G 6-6 Philippi, W.Va.

x x x

AWARD HISTORY

MEC Player of the Year

2014: CEDRIC HARRIS (WEST LIBERTY)

2015: SEGER BONIFANT (WEST LIBERTY)

2016: SEGER BONIFANT (WEST LIBERTY)

2017: Matt Bingaya (Fairmont State)

2018: Haywood Highsmith (Wheeling Jesuit)

2019: Will Vorhees (Notre Dame)

2020: DALTON BOLON (WEST LIBERTY)

2021: DALTON BOLON (WEST LIBERTY)

MEC Freshman of the Year

2014: Thomas Wimbush (Fairmont State)

2015: Pat Moseh (Wheeling Jesuit)

2016: DAVID DENNIS (WEST LIBERTY)

2017: Luke Layhew (W.Va. Wesleyan)

2018: DALTON BOLON (WEST LIBERTY)

2019: WILL YOAKUM (WEST LIBERTY)

2020: Dale Bonner (Fairmont State)

2021: Sam Rolle (Davis & Elkins)

MEC Coach of the Year

2014: JIM CRUTCHFIELD (WEST LIBERTY)/Dwaine Osborne (Charleston)

2015: Kent McBride (Concord)

2016: Dan Sancomb (Wheeling Jesuit)

2017: Jerrod Calhoun (Fairmont State)

2018: BEN HOWLETT (WEST LIBERTY)

2019: Tim Koenig (Notre Dame)

2020: Dwaine Osborne (Charleston)

2021: Dwaine Osborne (Charleston)