Buckhannon, W.Va. – The West Liberty University football extended its longest win streak since 2016 to three games with a 24-7 win over West Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday afternoon at Cebe Ross Field. The Hilltoppers jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead with a pair of Rudy Garcia passing touchdowns and a pick six by Chris Wilson, while the special teams blocked a pair of Bobcat field goal attempts. After a scoreless third quarter Justin Kaplan added a field goal before WVWC ended the WLU shutout bid with a touchdown in the closing minutes.

West Liberty will look to extend their win streak to four games, which would be their longest winning streak since 2009 when the Black & Gold won 11 consecutive, when they host Notre Dame on Saturday (October 21) evening. The Hilltoppers will also look for their first-ever win against the Falcons when they kickoff at 5 p.m. at West Family Stadium.