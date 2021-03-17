Hilltoppers Draw NW Missouri State in Elite 8

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Tipoff times and seedings for next week’s NCAA Division II Elite Eight men’s basketball championship tournament here at the 10,000-seat Ford Center were announced Wednesday by the NCAA Division II Seeding Committee.

Coach Ben Howlett’s West Liberty (18-4) squad received the No. 7 seed and will take on No. 2-seeded 2019 national champion Northwest Missouri State (25-2) in the first quarterfinal of the March 24 evening session at 7 p.m.

The No. 18-ranked Hilltoppers blasted No. 9-ranked Hillsdale, Mich., 78-61, in the Atlantic Region championship game while the No. 4-ranked Bearcats rallied past No. 1 Northern State, 91-86, in a Central Region championship game overtime thriller.

The other side of the evening bracket finds No. 6 seed Truman State, Mo. (20-2) going up against No. 3 seed Flagler, Fla. (17-2) in a 9:45 p.m. tipoff. Truman State, ranked No. 8 in the final NABC coaches’ poll, edged unranked Michigan Tech, 65-62, in the Midwest Region final while No. 9 Flagler downed No. 12 Alabama-Huntsville, 89-75, in the South Region final.

Quarterfinal action tips off at 1 p.m. when No. 5-seed Colorado School of Mines (18-2) meets No. 4 seed Lincoln Memorial, Tenn. (18-3). The No. 6-ranked Orediggers ran away to an 84-52 blowout of unranked Northwest Nazarene, Ida. in the West Region final while the No. 13-ranked Railsplitters ripped unranked Emmanuel, Ga., 103-67, in the Southeast Region championship game.

Top-seeded West Texas A&M (17-2) and No. 8 seed Daemen, N.Y. (10-5) close out the afternoon session with a 2:45 p.m. tipoff. The No. 5-ranked Buffs handled No. 10 Lubbock Christian, 101-92, in the South Central Regional title tilt while the unranked Wildcats upset No. 11 St. Thomas Aquinas, 71-70, in the East Region final.

Wednesday’s afternoon session winners will meet in a 7 p.m. (EDT) semifinal on Thursday with the survivors of the evening quarterfinals tangling at 9:45 p.m. The NCAA Division II championship game is set for a noon tipoff on March 27 and will be televised live on CBS. The quarterfinal games will be streamed live on NCAA.com while Thursday’s semifinals will be shown on the CBS Sports Network.

Tickets for all NCAA Division II Elite Eight sessions are now on sale online through Ticketmaster or in person at the Ford Center box office. No phone orders will be accepted.

2020-21 NCAA D2 ELITE EIGHT

(all times EDT)

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, March 24

#5 Colorado School of Mines (18-2) vs. #4 Lincoln Memorial, Tenn. (18-3), 1 p.m.

#8 Daemen, N.Y. (10-5) vs. #1 West Texas A&M (17-2), 3:45 p.m.

#7 WEST LIBERTY (18-4) vs. #2 NW Missouri State (25-2), 7 p.m.

#6 Truman, Mo. (20-2) vs. #3 Flagler, Fla. (17-2), 9:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday, March 25

Colorado Mines/Lincoln Memorial winner vs. Daemen/West Texas A&M winner, 7 p.m.

WEST LIBERTY/NW Missouri State winner vs. Truman/Flagler winner, 9:45 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 27

Semifinal winners, Noon