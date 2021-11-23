Hilltoppers Jump to No. 7 in NABC Top 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fueled by the momentum of a 4-0 start, the West Liberty University men’s basketball team jumped seven spots on Tuesday in the first National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division II Top 25 poll of the 2021-22 regular season.

Coach Ben Howlett’s Hilltoppers, who lead the nation in scoring at just under 102 points per game, leaped all the way from No. 14 in the preseason Top 25 to No. 7 after the first two weeks of regular season play.

Lubbock Christian (4-0) is the new No. 1 followed by Truman State, Mo. (4-0) and defending national champion Northwest Missouri State (4-1), an upset victim during the opening weekend. Mercyhurst (4-0) and Queens, N.C. (4-0) round out the top five.

West Texas A&M (5-1), whose only loss came at the hands of Lubbock Christian, edged out the Black and Gold for the No. 6 spot with Nova Southeastern, Fla. (2-0) at No. 8, Indiana, Pa. (4-0) at No. 9 and Fairmont State (4-0) holding down the 10th spot. Charleston was the only other MEC team receiving votes.

West Liberty returns to action Tuesday night with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff at Notre Dame (Ohio).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NCAA Division II Preseason Top 25

(Nov. 23, 2021)

Team (FPV) Rec Pts Pvs

1. Lubbock Christian, Texas 4-0 386 9

2. Truman State, Mo. 4-0 383 6

3. NW Missouri State 4-1 335 1

4. Mercyhurst, Pa. 4-0 332 12

5. Queens, N.C. 4-0 309 16

6. West Texas A&M 5-1 307 3

7. WEST LIBERTY 4-0 299 14

8. Nova Southeastern, Fla. 2-0 294 13

9. Indiana, Pa. 4-0 270 18

10. FAIRMONT STATE 4-0 218 22

11. Cal Poly Pomona 4-0 185 NR

12. Chico State, Calif. 3-0 179 NR

13. Augustana, S.D. 4-0 162 NR

14. Ferris State, Mich. 4-0 155 NR

15. Embry-Riddle, Fla. 6-0 145 NR

16. Hillsdale, Mich. 3-1 142 7

17. Augusta, Ga. 3-0 114 NR

18. Angelo State, Texas 4-0 110 NR

19. Hawai’i Hilo 4-0 82 NR

20. Valdosta State, Ga. 2-1 76 10

21. Cal State San Bernardino 4-0 73 NR

22. Lincoln Memorial, Tenn. 3-1 71 17

23. Grand Valley State, Mich. 2-0 69 NR

24. So. New Hampshire 4-0 62 NR

25. Dallas Baptist 3-1 50 19

Others receiving votes: Minnesota State 41, Flagler (Fla.) 40, Southern Indiana 37, UNC Pembroke 36, Dominican (N.Y.) 34, Union (Tenn.) 29, Barry (Fla.) 26, Miles (Ala.) 20, Northern State (S.D.) 18, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 13, Ashland (Ohio) 12, Alabama Huntsville 10, Washburn (Kan.) 9, UCCS (Colo.) 7, Upper Iowa 7, CHARLESTON 6, Seattle Pacific (Wash.) 6, Cal State San Marcos 5, Point Loma (Calif.) 5, Colorado Mesa 4, Florida Southern 4, Stonehill (Mass.) 3, St. Edward’s (Texas) 2, Wingate (N.C.) 2, Biola (Calif.) 1, Fort Lewis (Colo.) 1, Missouri-St. Louis 1, Saint Rose (N.Y.) 1.