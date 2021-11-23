Hilltoppers Jump to No. 7 in NABC Top 25

Sports

by: West Liberty Sports Information

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: West Liberty Sports Information

Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fueled by the momentum of a 4-0 start, the West Liberty University men’s basketball team jumped seven spots on Tuesday in the first National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division II Top 25 poll of the 2021-22 regular season.

    Coach Ben Howlett’s Hilltoppers, who lead the nation in scoring at just under 102 points per game, leaped all the way from No. 14 in the preseason Top 25 to No. 7 after the first two weeks of regular season play.

    Lubbock Christian (4-0) is the new No. 1 followed by Truman State, Mo. (4-0) and defending national champion Northwest Missouri State (4-1), an upset victim during the opening weekend. Mercyhurst (4-0) and Queens, N.C. (4-0) round out the top five.

    West Texas A&M (5-1), whose only loss came at the hands of Lubbock Christian, edged out the Black and Gold for the No. 6 spot with Nova Southeastern, Fla. (2-0) at No. 8, Indiana, Pa. (4-0) at No. 9 and Fairmont State (4-0) holding down the 10th spot. Charleston was the only other MEC team receiving votes.

    West Liberty returns to action Tuesday night with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff at Notre Dame (Ohio).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NCAA Division II Preseason Top 25

(Nov. 23, 2021)

     Team (FPV)                                                 Rec          Pts       Pvs

  1. Lubbock Christian, Texas                        4-0         386           9

  2. Truman State, Mo.                                  4-0         383           6

  3. NW Missouri State                                   4-1         335           1

  4. Mercyhurst, Pa.                                        4-0         332         12

  5. Queens, N.C.                                             4-0         309         16

  6. West Texas A&M                                     5-1         307           3

  7. WEST LIBERTY                                          4-0         299         14

  8. Nova Southeastern, Fla.                         2-0         294         13

  9. Indiana, Pa.                                               4-0         270         18

10. FAIRMONT STATE                                   4-0         218         22

11. Cal Poly Pomona                                      4-0         185        NR

12. Chico State, Calif.                                     3-0         179        NR

13. Augustana, S.D.                                        4-0         162        NR

14. Ferris State, Mich.                                   4-0         155        NR

15. Embry-Riddle, Fla.                                   6-0         145        NR

16. Hillsdale, Mich.                                         3-1         142           7

17. Augusta, Ga.                                             3-0         114        NR

18. Angelo State, Texas                                 4-0         110        NR

19. Hawai’i Hilo                                               4-0           82        NR

20. Valdosta State, Ga.                                  2-1           76         10

21. Cal State San Bernardino                       4-0           73        NR

22. Lincoln Memorial, Tenn.                        3-1           71         17

23. Grand Valley State, Mich.                      2-0           69        NR

24. So. New Hampshire                                 4-0           62        NR

25. Dallas Baptist                                            3-1           50         19

     Others receiving votes: Minnesota State 41, Flagler (Fla.) 40, Southern Indiana 37, UNC Pembroke 36, Dominican (N.Y.) 34, Union (Tenn.) 29, Barry (Fla.) 26, Miles (Ala.) 20, Northern State (S.D.) 18, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 13, Ashland (Ohio) 12, Alabama Huntsville 10, Washburn (Kan.) 9, UCCS (Colo.) 7, Upper Iowa 7, CHARLESTON 6, Seattle Pacific (Wash.) 6, Cal State San Marcos 5, Point Loma (Calif.) 5, Colorado Mesa 4, Florida Southern 4, Stonehill (Mass.) 3, St. Edward’s (Texas) 2, Wingate (N.C.) 2, Biola (Calif.) 1, Fort Lewis (Colo.) 1, Missouri-St. Louis 1, Saint Rose (N.Y.) 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

 

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter