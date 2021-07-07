Hilltoppers’ Soccer is closer to start of season

West Liberty, W, Va. (WTRF) – This will be just the fourth season in team history. Due to COVID, the team was only allowed to play eight games and did not participate in any playoffs last year. Eight of WL’s matches will be at the University’s West Family Athletic Complex and its home opener is on September 5th against defending MEC Champion; Charleston.

“Really, our goal for this year is to build on last year. I think if we can compete for the top four, I’d be extremely happy, but, just like you said, opening up against Charleston whose won 2 of the past 3 national championships and (was) undefeated again last year; it’s a good test for us. I think we’ll know right away how we’re going to compete,” Head Coach Sean Regan said.