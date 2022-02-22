    KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The West Liberty University men’s basketball team was ranked No. 2 in the nation for the second consecutive week Tuesday afternoon when the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) released its weekly NCAA Division II Top 25.

    After clinching their fifth straight Mountain East Conference championship with Saturday’s thrilling 110-107 overtime win against No. 16 Fairmont State on the Falcons’ home floor, Coach Ben Howlett’s surging Hilltoppers (24-2) trailed only unbeaten Nova Southeastern (23-0) in the nationwide balloting.

    The top six spots remained unchanged this week. Indiana, Pa. (24-2), Lubbock Christian (23-2) and Augustana, S.D. (23-2) rounded out the top five, followed by Cal State-San Bernardino (20-2), Lincoln Memorial, Tenn. (22-3), UNC Pembroke (23-2), Queens, N.C. (23-3) and Augusta, Ga. (23-3).

    Despite the loss to West Liberty, Fairmont State (20-5) dropped only one spot this week as the Falcons slipped from No. 16 to No. 17.

    Winners of 10 straight and 20 of their last 21, the Hilltoppers tip off the final week of the regular season on Wednesday when they host a Notre Dame (Ohio) team that hung an 82-81 upset loss on the Black and Gold all the way back on Nov. 23. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. inside the ASRC.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NCAA Division II Top 25

(February 22, 2022)

     Team (FPV)                                                 Rec          Pts       Pvs

  1. Nova Southeastern (16)                       23-0         400           1

  2. WEST LIBERTY                                        24-2         381           2

  3. Indiana, Pa.                                             24-2         366           3

  4. Lubbock Christian, Texas                     23-2         349           4

  5. Augustana, S.D.                                      23-2         337           5

  6. CSU-San Bernardino                              20-2         319           6

  7. Lincoln Memorial, Tenn.                      22-3         301           8

  8. UNC Pembroke                                      23-2         278           9

  9. Queens, N.C.                                           23-3         276         10

10. Augusta, Ga.                                           23-3         245         12

11. Chico State, Calif.                                  17-3         227         11

12. Minnesota-Duluth                                 23-4         222         12

13. NW Missouri State                                23-4         212           7

14. Upper Iowa                                             24-4         200         15

15. Central Oklahoma                                 22-4         175         18

16. Mercyhurst, Pa.                                     22-4         158         19

17. FAIRMONT STATE                                 20-5         128         16

18. Fort Hays State, Kan.                            21-4         124         22

19. CSU-San Marcos                                    15-4         100         14

20. Bentley, Mass.                                        18-4           79         17

21. Flagler, Fla.                                             20-5           66         21

22. West Texas A&M                                   23-6           62        NR

23. Miles, Ala.                                               22-3           53        NR

24. St. Thomas Aquinas, N.Y.                     22-4           38        NR

25. Ferris State, Mich.                                 20-6           34         20

     Also receiving votes: Embry-Riddle (Fla.) 21, Michigan Tech 17, Truman State (Mo.) 15, Georgia College 10, West Alabama 6, Black Hills State (S.D.) 1