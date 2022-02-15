KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The West Liberty University men’s basketball team rode its 8-game winning streak to the No. 2 spot in Tuesday’s National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) NCAA Division Top 25.
    In a week that saw no less than 12 of the nation’s Top 25 squads go down to defeat, Coach Ben Howlett‘s Hilltoppers (22-2) moved a couple steps closer to their fifth consecutive Mountain East Conference title with a pair of blowout victories.
    The Black and Gold got things started with a 102-70 romp past Glenville State on Wednesday and followed that up with a 107-86 runaway at Concord on Saturday. With just two weeks left in the regular season, West Liberty now owns a two-game lead over its closest pursuers with just four games remaining.
    This week’s No. 2 national ranking is the highest for a West Liberty team since the 2018-19 squad hit No. 2 on Feb. 12, 2019. It’s the 101st Top 5 ranking, 163rd Top 10 appearance and 200th NCAA Division II Top 25 ranking since the NCAA Division II poll was established during the 1960-61 season.
    Nova Southeastern, Fla. (22-0) also picked up a pair of wins to hold onto the No. 1 spot for the second consecutive week while Indiana, Pa. (22-2) won three games last week to move up to No. 3. Lubbock Christian (22-2) and Augustana, S.D. (21-2) rounded out the Top 5.
    Fairmont State (19-4) couldn’t dodge an upset bullet at Notre Dame (Ohio) last week and slipped from No. 10 to No. 16. The Falcons will have a chance to move back up the rankings this week when they host West Liberty on Saturday afternoon in a key MEC encounter.
    The Hilltoppers return to action on Wednesday when they welcome Frostburg State to the ASRC. Tipoff time is set for 7:30 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
NCAA Division II Top 25
(February 15, 2022)     Team (FPV)                                                 Rec          Pts       Pvs
  1. Nova Southeastern (16)                       22-0         400           1
  2. WEST LIBERTY                                        22-2         382           4
  3. Indiana, Pa.                                             22-2         359           7
  4. Lubbock Christian, Texas                     22-2         335           3
  5. Augustana, S.D.                                      21-2         329           9
  6. CSU-San Bernardino                              18-2         313           8
  7. NW Missouri State                                23-3         311           2
  8. Lincoln Memorial, Tenn.                      21-3         290         11
  9. UNC Pembroke                                      21-2         257           5
10. Queens, N.C.                                          22-3         248         15
11. Chico State, Calif.                                  15-3         244         14
12. Augusta, Ga.                                           21-3         206         18
13. Minnesota-Duluth                                 21-4         187           6
14. CSU-San Marcos                                    14-3         178         16
15. Upper Iowa                                             22-4         169         19
16. FAIRMONT STATE                                 19-4         156         10
17. Bentley, Mass.                                        17-3         148         21
18. Central Oklahoma                                 20-4         136         13
19. Mercyhurst, Pa.                                     20-4         126         20
20. Ferris State, Mich.                                 18-4           92         12
21. Flagler, Fla.                                             19-4           85         17
22. Fort Hays State, Kan.                            18-4           54        NR
23. West Alabama                                        20-4           40        NR
24. Daemen, N.Y.                                         17-6           30        NR
25. Barry, Fla.                                                16-5           26        NR
     Others receiving votes: Miles (Ala.) 18, Union (Tenn.) 17, West Texas A&M 17, Biola (Calif.) 16, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 10, Michigan Tech 7, Dominican (N.Y.) 4, Regis (Colo.) 4, Southwest Baptist (Mo.) 4, Adelphi (N.Y.) 1, Georgia College 1.