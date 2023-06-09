WHEELING,W.Va. ( WTRF ) – It’s the oldest golf tournament in the Ohio Valley one of the oldest in the country and this weekend one golfer will be trying to do something that has never been done in the nearly one hundred years of competition.

Weirton’s Howie Peterson IV has won the last two titles. Last year he tied the tournament record with a two day total 126 that was set by Thadd Obecny in 2015. He fired an outstanding 62 in his final round last year on his way to the championship. Wheeling’s Bobby Clarke is going for his sixth straight senior championship title.

Proceeds from the tournament support the Oglebay Foundation.

Golfers will be competing for a ten thousand dollar purse in this weekends event. The first group will tee off at 7 a.m.