Hoover is First Year Coach at Buckeye Local

Rayland, OH. (WTRF) – Head Coach Jim Hoover is looking to move forward from a 3-7 record in the team’s 2020 campaign.

“Well, last year we started to improve big time especially up front and this year we’re kind of starting where we left off. The offensive line is looking really good. Our backs are back from last year and we got a young Quarterback who is looking very, very, good so we’re not going to depend on him to win the game. He’s just got to manage the game,” Hoover said.

Buckeye Local’s O and D-Line acts as the meat and potatoes of the football team. It works hard and brings great chemistry to the table.

“They’re a tight group and they work very hard and they take pride in it. They don’t care who scores. The lineman are the most unselfish guys on the team and, like I said, they’re working hard at it,” Hoover said.

While the QB may take more of a game manager role, Hoover believes his mind is made up at the position.

“We have a senior right now that is the backup. I think he’s going to be a very solid backup but he hasn’t played football in a few years. He played in junior high and he came out and he’s a very good athlete (and) a very good baseball player and good basketball player and he brings that competitiveness; that competition to the practice field. They’re both pushing for time but as of right now, if I had to make a decision today, the young kid, Skyler Eibright will be the starting Quarterback,” Hoover said.