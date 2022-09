YORKVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Trey Hoover ran wild Friday at World War II Memorial Stadium as Buckeye Local rolled past Monroe Central 68-12.

Hoover ran for 308 yards and seven touchdowns in the win. The Panthers are now 2-3 and will host 4-1 Shenandoah next week.

The Seminoles fall to 0-5 and will host Magnolia next week.