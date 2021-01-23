https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

How much do tickets to Super Bowl LV in Tampa cost right now?

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re just days away from Super Bowl LV in Tampa and the final teams haven’t been set yet. However, if you wanted to buy a ticket today, how much would it actually cost you?

As of Thursday afternoon, you can only buy two or more tickets. No single tickets are listed for purchase, according to Ticketmaster.com.

The cheapest price for a ticket on the site Thursday afternoon was $8,250. However – they are resale, you must buy both and they are seated in the back of Section 219 in Raymond James Stadium.

That price also does not include ticket and service fees, which would bring the grand total to $19,679.21.

  • 2 tickets for $8,250 each = $16,500
  • Service fee of $1,588.13 per ticket x 2 = $3,176.26
  • Order processing fee = $2.95

If money isn’t a problem for you though, the best seats in the house are currently listed on Ticketmaster at $19,500 each, plus fees. You would be seated mid-Section 136 on the AFC team’s side.

According to Gametime – a website and app dedicated to last-minute sports, music, and theater event ticket purchases – the average ticket price is now over $12,000 per seat.

Gametime said fans could expect to spend about $3.50 per second of game clock time to see the game.

For the latest on ticket prices, visit Ticketmaster’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter