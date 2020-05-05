High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

#howicompete Campaign Launched by OHSAA and Allied Organizations

Sports

by: OHSAA

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Inspiring student-athletes to continue training during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has launched the #howicompete campaign, which will collect and promote messages and videos posted by OHSAA member schools, media and the OHSAA’s allied organizations.

With school facilities shuttered, student-athletes are not permitted to gather together, therefore the #howicompete campaign encourages training on their own at home and with instructions sent electronically by their school coaches.

Student-athletes and teams are encouraged to set goals and compete against themselves and others while complying with social distancing guidelines. Content will be promoted through the OHSAA’s social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) on its handle @OHSAASports.

“The health and safety of all Ohioans is our top priority, but we also want student-athletes to stay focused and motivated to pick up where they left off when school sports return,” said OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass. “There are so many things that kids can do on their own or with their parents and siblings. Especially something like running and walking, which is a habit that can stay with them for a long time and keep them healthy as adults.”

Organizations such as the Ohio high school coaches associations, Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (OIAAA) and many more are asked to help encourage and promote content from student-athletes and tag the OHSAA using #howicompete. The OHSAA is also excited to share this campaign in support of the Greater Columbus Sports Commission, which is encouraging stories from competitors whose resilience is helping them Live Forward during this unprecedented health crisis.

In addition, links can be emailed to webmaster@ohsaa.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter