Howlett Speaks About Toppers Early Success

West Liberty, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Hilltoppers now finds itself at 8th in the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II poll that was released Tuesday. Head Coach Ben Howlett says some new faces is a large contributor to West Liberty’s success so far.

“Christian Montigue is a guy that came over from Walsh and he was an all-conference player there and he’s really sparked us defensively and Garrett Denbow has come over from the University of Charleston and he’s given us a lift especially with his shooting ability and he’s been able to knock down some big shots,” Howlett said.

The Toppers play next on Monday at home against Bowie State