WARWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) — A legendary linebacker from Warwood may be just months away from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Chuck Howley has officially been named a senior finalist for the Hall’s Class of 2023.

Playing most of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, he was Super Bowl Five’s MVP and a six-time Pro Bowler.

His nephew Jim calls him a quiet and humble man, and says he was all business when it came to the game.

Jim beamed with pride as he said what the nomination means to his family, the city of Wheeling and Ohio County Schools.

This is their time to shine, and not only that, this will be the first, the first, if he gets all the way in to the Hall of Fame. And to see that bust is what I’m waiting for. I mean this will be it. I mean, I will be smiling ear to ear. Jim Howley, Chuck Howley’s nephew

The new class of Hall of Famers will be announced in January, during NFL Honors in the week leading up to the Super Bowl.