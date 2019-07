WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Ryan Hummel struck out 10 in five innings as Wheeling Post One defeated The Shield 11-0.

James Salvatori and Chas McCool each had two RBI to pace the offense. Leading 4-0 in the sixth, Post One broke the game open with a four run frame.

With the win Wheeling improves to 20-8 on the season, they host Fairmont Wednesday at I-470.