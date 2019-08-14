Breaking News
Hundred Hornets 2019 Season Preview

Sports

by: Sports Zone Team

Posted: / Updated:

The Hundred Hornets have started a new era, under the direction of new head coach, DJ Byrd.

“I’ve always wanted my own program. To run and you know to see what we can do, these kids, I can’t say anything bad about. They’ve bought in, they have done everything we’ve asked from the beginning and you can’t say much more, these kids are trying to raise the standard.”

The Hornets may be a small school, but their football team’s numbers have increased this season.

This year the Hornets have 28 on their team and some returning seniors.

At quarterback, the Hornets have senior Logan Norris who isn’t just experienced but serves as a team leader.

Senior Martin Baker is a wide receiver to watch out for, along with junior wide receiver Jacob Kuhn. David Gray will be the team’s center this season.

“We’re going to be a spread offense. We’re going to try to play some tempo. That’s the way we’ve been practicing. Play fast, play slow, try to catch the defense off guard. The kids have been playing good, they’ve been buying into it. So we’ll see when game time comes.”


As for defense, senior Dylan Gump is a beast, he will play on the defensive line.


“We’re going to play forty-three defense, and we’re going to play sound technique football and just get after people.”


And as for the community, they’ve played a big role in supporting this season’s team.


“You know we had midnight madness the other night. We probably had about 150 here. It was great to see the community backing the kids. And the kids are excited about it, the community is excited, we’re just really excited to get out here and play some games.”


One thing is certain, Hundred plans to play every game with a big picture in mind.


“Our goal has always been to be a state champion and we’ll build from there. We’ve got little goals we want to accomplish in between that and these kids are working hard.”

Hundred kicks off their season against Federal Hocking on Friday, August 30th at 7 p.m.

