HUNDRED,W.Va. (WTRF) – Week two of the high school football season is in the books. We had some outstanding team performances , but one stood out more than the others, the Hundred Hornets win over rival Clay-Battelle. And for their effort they earned our Defelice Brothers Pizza team of the week.

The Hornets pulled off something they haven’t done since 1973, beat the Cee-Bees at home on Cosgray Field, 26-22. The last time Hundred best Clay-Battelle was 2002 and over the past five seasons they had been outscored 272-16 by the Cee-Bees.

In the win Friday running back Carter Parson scored all-four touchdowns , aidded by the Hornets strong offensive line.

The Hornets will host 0-1 Cameron Friday at home.