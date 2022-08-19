Uhrichsvile, OH. (WTRF) – No score, Hayden Cassidy runs free and delivers to a wide open Tre Rex for about a 60 yard gain. The Huskies continue to drive.

That would set up the Huskies close to the goal line; Mykel Quito takes it in. PAT No good, 6-0 Harrison Central

The Huskies are in close to the goal line again; Quito carries it in for his 2nd TD of the game. PAT is Good, 13-6 Harrison.

Harrison Central is knocking on the door again; Caleb Cowans carries it in from in close. The PAT is good and it’s 20-12 Huskies.

Just before halftime, Jace Madzia converts a 20 yard field goal to make the score 23-12 at halftime.

The Huskies win 36-18.