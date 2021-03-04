https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

'I just saw a UFO': Browns QB Baker Mayfield says he had a strange encounter

by: Talia Naquin, WJW,

AUSTIN, Texas (WJW) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says he had a close encounter with the unknown.

According to his Twitter page on Wednesday, he and his wife, Emily Wilkinson, saw a UFO over Lake Travis in the Austin area.

“Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner… we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it… Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this?” he tweeted.

Unfortunately, none of his Twitter followers appeared to have any serious answers, with one saying, “Nah baker that was me coming to thank you for being a wonderful quarterback.”

While this would have happened in Texas on Wednesday evening, people in Las Vegas reported some mysterious lights in the sky Monday and Tuesday.

The lights were captured in several videos and pictures. While hard to tell, most of the lights appeared to be floating without much movement.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration wrote that the lights seen from the Las Vegas valley were “flares from the NW military ranges.”

