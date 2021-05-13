Illinois Wesleyan increases its lead at D-III Men’s Golf Championship.

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling – Entering Thursday, Illinois Wesleyan was at +12 which is a 5 stoke lead over second place Methodist. Of course, a champion will be crowned on Friday with this being the first day of second tier play and 18 teams competing.

The Illinois Wesleyan Titans did what they need to do to keep the lead and then some. The team from Bloomington, IL, sit alone in first place at +15 which is a 15 stroke advantage over still second place Methodist University. In third and shooting +32 is Denison from less than two hours away in Granville, OH. The Titans have had a different low player in every round of competition so far. Coming into Thursday, Jimmy Morton was tied with the best score overall but didn’t fare quite as well in this round. Andrew Abel shot a 70 on the Robert Trent Jones course. Head Coach Jim Ott does have one championship under his belt but he sits much more comfortable entering the final day of play than in the past.

“When we won in 2019 we were tied going into the final round so this makes me a little bit more relaxed but, you never know. On this course, you can whip up big holes and big numbers pretty fast so we have to be very intentional and focused in our play and not take anything for granted,” Illinois Weslyan Head Coach Jim Ott said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter