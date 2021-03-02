Indian Creek Falls In Regional Semifinal

ZANESVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Indian Creek saw their historic season come to an end Tuesday in Zanesville. The Lady Redskins fell to Sheridan 57-50 in the Ohio Division II Region 7 semifinal.

Playing in the regional tournament for the first time in school history the Lady Redskins opened the game on a 9-3 run and led 11-10 after the first quarter. The Lady Generals however would take control of the game in the second quarter and led 27-19 at the half.

Taylor Jones led Creek with 17 points, while Makenzie Taylor added 13 and Kylie Kiger had 10.