ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Indian Creek’s Brandon Hiles nailed a 25-yard field goal as time expired to give the Redskins a 13-10 win over St.Clairsville.

With the win the Redskins are now 4-1 while the Red Devils fall to 4-1.

Creek will host Brooke next week, while St.C will host Harrison Central.