WINNTERSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Indian Creek defeated Wheeling Park 67-57, Monday night, handing the Lady Patriots their first loss of the season.

Creek improves to 13-0 on the season while Park now sits at 10-1.

Wheeling Park enjoyed a 45-35 lead over the Redskins with 1:49 remaining in the third quarter. Creek closed the quarter on a 6-0 run to cut the lead to 45-41 after three.

In fact from the time Park grabbed the 10 point lead, Creek would out score them 32-12 to close the game.