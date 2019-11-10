Indian Creek keeps season alive

WINTERSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)- The Indian Creek Redskins kept their season alive on Saturday when they hosted Hubbard in round 1 of Division IV, Region 13 playoffs. In the first quarter, Hubbard would strike first. Cam Resatar on the quarterback keeper, scored from 11 yards out, making it 7-0 Hubbard with 5:13 to go in the first quarter.

A fumble recovery would allow the Redskins to capitalize one it. Trevor Fante scored from 2 yards out and the game was tied at 7. Jermia Harris then scored from 15 yards out for the Eagles, giving them a 14-7 lead over Indian Creek. But Indian Creek would rally to a 35-29 win, advancing to the second round of playoffs. They will take on Poland Seminary next Saturday.