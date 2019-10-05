WINTERSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)- The Indian Creek Redskins hosted the Brooke Bruins on Friday night. Indian Creek came ready to play. Brandon Fleming took the kickoff return, found space up the middle and took it 85 yards to the endzone for the score. The two point conversion put the Redskins up 8-0 early on. Soon later, Trevor Fante scored on the ground makes multiple defenders miss for a 25 yard TD run 15-0 Redskins 6:25 left in first quarter. On Creek’s next drive Sam Mazar faked the handoff, kept it himself for a 30 yard rushing touchdown, making it 22-0 Creek with 4:39 left in the first quarter. Creek would go on and win 48-3 improving to 5-1 on the season. The Redskins will take on Martins Ferry next on Oct. 11th at home.
Indian Creek Now 5-1
by: Caroline Peters