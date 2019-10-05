High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Indian Creek Now 5-1

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINTERSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)- The Indian Creek Redskins hosted the Brooke Bruins on Friday night. Indian Creek came ready to play. Brandon Fleming took the kickoff return, found space up the middle and took it 85 yards to the endzone for the score. The two point conversion put the Redskins up 8-0 early on. Soon later, Trevor Fante scored on the ground makes multiple defenders miss for a 25 yard TD run 15-0 Redskins 6:25 left in first quarter. On Creek’s next drive Sam Mazar faked the handoff, kept it himself for a 30 yard rushing touchdown, making it 22-0 Creek with 4:39 left in the first quarter. Creek would go on and win 48-3 improving to 5-1 on the season. The Redskins will take on Martins Ferry next on Oct. 11th at home.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter