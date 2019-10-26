Indian Creek Now 8-1

CADIZ, OHIO (WTRF)- The Indian Creek Redskins hosted the Harrison Central Huskies on Friday night.
Creek led 14-7 lead late in the 2nd quarter when Sam Mazar sent the ball deep to Klay Cottis who made an outstanding catch, but off setting penalties would bring it back. Creek would open the third quarter with a touchdown drive, Mazar carried the ball around the right side for the score and a 21-7 lead.
Huskies were driving when Kobe Mitchell was pressured and intercepted at the goal line by Cottis. Indian Creek won 35-7, improving to 8-1 on the season. The Redskins will host Edison on Nov. 1st.